Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reptiles
Published

Florida cops seek driver they say purposely ran over beloved tortoise at elementary school

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu, | Fox News
Surveillance video shows a driver purposely running over a gopher tortoise. Authorities are searching for the driver.

Surveillance video shows a driver purposely running over a gopher tortoise. Authorities are searching for the driver. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Florida said they are working to identify the driver of a “light blue or silver” sedan who was seen on video purposely running over a beloved tortoise outside an elementary school near Tampa.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating. Gopher tortoises are a threatened species under state law.

The vehicle could be seen entering a bus circle at the San Jose Elementary School in Dunedin, and stopped as the slow-moving tortoise meandered into the street. The car could be seen accelerating and rolling over the reptile, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

"I would not have words [for the driver]," Amanda Knapp, who discovered the badly injured gopher tortoise, told the station. “I am angry. I am very angry with the person.”

The tortoise, named Jose, was barely alive with his shell cracked, the report said. A local sanctuary could not save him.

Jose lived with his mate, Sandy, named after the school. Students there loved him.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.