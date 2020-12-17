Florida fire kills 250,000 chickens at farm, reports say

A fire that swept through a trio of barns at a Florida chicken farm Thursday has left 250,000 chickens dead, reports say.

The blaze erupted at Cal-Maine Foods in Dade City overnight – and its cause was not immediately clear.

Firefighters that responded to the scene were hampered by the explosion of propane tanks on site, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Each barn that was burned by the fire contained around 80,000 chickens, the newspaper added.

Officials told WFLA that 250,000 chickens were killed in total.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cal-Maine says it is the "largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States" and supplies eggs for brands such as Egg-Land's Best and Land O’ Lakes.

There were no reports of injuries to people.