©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

Florida boy, 5, asks police 'are you going to take me to jail?' after solo Chick-fil-A trip

The boy's parents didn't realize he was missing until deputies brought him home

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Hungry Florida boy sneaks out of house to walk to Chick-fil-A Video

Hungry Florida boy sneaks out of house to walk to Chick-fil-A

The boy was seen munching on a sandwich in the popular fast-food eatery. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

A hungry 5-year-old Florida boy craving Chick-fil-A snuck out of his home one morning this summer to walk to the popular fast-food restaurant by himself, prompting a visit from the police while he munched on his food.

The boy, identified as William, was seen eating a breakfast sandwich in a booth next to a Chick-fil-A manager when deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showed up.

"Are you going to take me to jail?" he asked the officers, according to bodycam footage.

The boy was identified as William and was found eating in a booth.

A 5-year-old Florida boy snuck out of his home to walk to Chick-fil-A alone. He was seen eating a sandwich next to a store manager by police.  ( Jacksonville Sheriff's Office )

"No," one officer replied. "I’m not going to put you in jail."

William managed to leave his house while his parents slept. He then squeezed through the fence that surrounds the property and walked down the street for breakfast alone, police said.

After eating, police put the boy in a squad car, and with William's help, were able to locate his home, to the surprise of his parents, who hadn’t realized he was gone.

"It’s kind of scary, actually, because we didn’t realize what was going on until after," his mother, Victoria, said during a reunion with staff and officers at the restaurant.

William's parents speak with police about his "adventure."

William's parents reunited with police and Chick-fil-A staff weeks later.  ( Jacksonville Sheriff's Office )

"I know he knows how to get to Chick-fil-A because we walk there," she said. "I never would’ve expected him to come down here on his own in the morning before anyone else in the house was up."

The boy’s father, identified as Phil, said his son "had an adventure."

"I was worried about him—was he scared, was he crying, was he upset? He was quiet, which was unusual for him," the dad said. "I think it did shake him up some, so I don’t really think we needed to impress too much that he shouldn’t do it again."

The Chick-fil-A store in Jacksonville from the outside.

Chick-fil-A on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville held a reunion with 5-year-old William, weeks after he walked in. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office )

"I think he understood that it was serious, but we did talk about it," he added.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
