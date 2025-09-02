Florida boy, 5, asks police 'are you going to take me to jail?' after solo Chick-fil-A trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hungry 5-year-old Florida boy craving Chick-fil-A snuck out of his home one morning this summer to walk to the popular fast-food restaurant by himself, prompting a visit from the police while he munched on his food.

The boy, identified as William, was seen eating a breakfast sandwich in a booth next to a Chick-fil-A manager when deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showed up.

"Are you going to take me to jail?" he asked the officers, according to bodycam footage.

"No," one officer replied. "I’m not going to put you in jail."

William managed to leave his house while his parents slept. He then squeezed through the fence that surrounds the property and walked down the street for breakfast alone, police said.

After eating, police put the boy in a squad car, and with William's help, were able to locate his home, to the surprise of his parents, who hadn’t realized he was gone.

"It’s kind of scary, actually, because we didn’t realize what was going on until after," his mother, Victoria, said during a reunion with staff and officers at the restaurant.

"I know he knows how to get to Chick-fil-A because we walk there," she said. "I never would’ve expected him to come down here on his own in the morning before anyone else in the house was up."

The boy’s father, identified as Phil, said his son "had an adventure."

"I was worried about him—was he scared, was he crying, was he upset? He was quiet, which was unusual for him," the dad said. "I think it did shake him up some, so I don’t really think we needed to impress too much that he shouldn’t do it again."

"I think he understood that it was serious, but we did talk about it," he added.