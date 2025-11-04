Florida boater rescues two people from vessel engulfed in flames off coast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A good Samaritan helped rescue two boaters after their vessel erupted in flames off the coast of Florida on Monday.

Judson Grosvenor told 7News Miami how he spotted the billowing smoke off the coast of Hallandale Beach and was the first vessel on the scene.

"It was totally in flames when we got there," Grosvenor said of the 35-foot vessel.

Grosvenor said he called the U.S. Coast Guard as he raced over to the burning boat.

When he arrived to find the boat fully engulfed in flames, he said he spotted one person in the water and quickly worked to pull them aboard his own vessel.

"We picked him up," Grosvenor said. "He said there was another guy in a life jacket floating off to the north of the boat."

First responders then arrived, according to Grosvenor, who said he jumped off his boat and swam into the water to find the second boater and lead the Coast Guard to him.

"He seemed very calm for someone whose boat just erupted in fire," Grosvenor told the outlet of the second boater.

The two boaters were safely taken to shore, and no injuries were reported.

"Yeah, mariners look out for each other. I am sure that another boat would have come if we didn’t," he said.

Units from Hollywood Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.

Officials said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.