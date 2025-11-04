Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida boater rescues two people from vessel engulfed in flames off coast

Coast Guard investigation underway to determine cause of fire, no injuries reported

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
2 Florida boaters rescued after 35-foot vessel erupts in flames Video

2 Florida boaters rescued after 35-foot vessel erupts in flames

Two boaters were rescued Monday after their 35-foot vessel was fully engulfed in flames off the coast of Hallandale Beach, Florida. (Credit: 7News Miami WSVN)

A good Samaritan helped rescue two boaters after their vessel erupted in flames off the coast of Florida on Monday.

Judson Grosvenor told 7News Miami how he spotted the billowing smoke off the coast of Hallandale Beach and was the first vessel on the scene.

"It was totally in flames when we got there," Grosvenor said of the 35-foot vessel.

Grosvenor said he called the U.S. Coast Guard as he raced over to the burning boat.

boat engulfed in orange flames as black smoke billows into sky

Two boaters were rescued from the burning 35-foot vessel off the coast of Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (7News Miami WSVN)

When he arrived to find the boat fully engulfed in flames, he said he spotted one person in the water and quickly worked to pull them aboard his own vessel.

helicopter and rescue boats racing around the scene of a burning boat in the ocean

A good Samaritan said he spotted the smoke and called the U.S. Coast Guard as he raced his vessel to the scene of the burning boat off the coast of Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (7News Miami WSVN)

"We picked him up," Grosvenor said. "He said there was another guy in a life jacket floating off to the north of the boat."

Coast Guard vessels spraying burning boat with water

It was unclear how the fire started aboard the boat off the coast of Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (7News Miami WSVN)

First responders then arrived, according to Grosvenor, who said he jumped off his boat and swam into the water to find the second boater and lead the Coast Guard to him.

"He seemed very calm for someone whose boat just erupted in fire," Grosvenor told the outlet of the second boater.

first responder vessels near charred remains of boat

U.S. Coast Guard and other first responder vessels extinguished the fire aboard the 35-foot boat off the coast of Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (7News Miami WSVN)

The two boaters were safely taken to shore, and no injuries were reported.

"Yeah, mariners look out for each other. I am sure that another boat would have come if we didn’t," he said.

Units from Hollywood Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.

Officials said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.
