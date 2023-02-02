Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida authorities say truck carrying 1,000 milk crates overturns on highway

Florida officials say that some of the milk spilled down a nearby storm drain

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida deputies chase man seen on video 'peeking into' woman's window Video

Florida deputies chase man seen on video 'peeking into' woman's window

Florida deputies arrested a man seen on video looking into a woman's window on Thursday night. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A truck carrying more than 1,000 crates of milk overturned on a highway in Florida on Thursday morning. 

The Seminole County Fire Department wrote in a tweet that one person was inside the ruck at the time of the crash on Thursday morning, according to FOX 35.

A spokeswoman for the fire department said that the driver suffered minor injuries, adding that over 1,000 crates of milk were inside the truck when it crashed.

As a result of the crash, the spokeswoman said that some of the milk spilled down a nearby storm drain, but isn't considered to be hazardous.

NEW JERSEY COUNCILWOMAN EUNICE DWUMFOUR SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HOME IN 'DESPICABLE CRIMINAL ACT'

A spokeswoman for the fire department said that the driver suffered minor injuries, adding that over 1,000 crates of milk were inside the truck when it crashed.

A spokeswoman for the fire department said that the driver suffered minor injuries, adding that over 1,000 crates of milk were inside the truck when it crashed. (Seminole County Fire Department)

The Seminole County Fire Department wrote in a tweet that the one person was inside the ruck at the time of the crash on Thursday morning, according to FOX 35.

The Seminole County Fire Department wrote in a tweet that the one person was inside the ruck at the time of the crash on Thursday morning, according to FOX 35. (Seminole County Fire Department)

A truck carrying more than 1,000 crates of milk overturned on a highway in Florida on Thursday morning. 

A truck carrying more than 1,000 crates of milk overturned on a highway in Florida on Thursday morning.  (Seminole County Fire Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This morning: Semi overturned on 436 and Red Bug Lake Rd. Filled with gallon jugs of milk. One person inside & minor injuries. Seminole County Fire Department on scene: Tower 25, Rescue 25, Engine 27 & Battalion 2," the fire department wrote in a tweet.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.