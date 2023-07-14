Florida authorities arrest pet owner in Fort Myers after dog tethered to a post was found dead

Authorities in Florida arrested a pet owner after a dog tethered to a post for hours was later found dead, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call on July 11 after the caller noticed a pit bull tethered to a post outside in the scorching summer heat. Deputies responded to the home on Edison Avenue in Fort Myers and found the animal dead. They subsequently arrested the dog’s owner, 34-year-old Jade Green.

Detectives from the Animal Cruelty Task Force launched an investigation and learned the dog, a 5-year-old pit bull mix named Los, was tied to a pole in the backyard for several hours without food, water or shelter, authorities said.

"It sickens me that another defenseless animal was killed due to the incompetence of its owner," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "We will always protect those that cannot protect themselves."

Lee County deputies said that thermometer readings of the dog recorded a 104 F surface temperature. An internal temperature was too high to be measured, they said.

"There wasn’t even shade where this defenseless dog could get a break from the scorching sun," they added in a statement. "It was obvious Los suffered an agonizing death."

Officials with the Lee County Domestic Animal Services shared that they took custody of the dog’s body in order to perform a necropsy.

Green was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on the incident.