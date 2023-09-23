Expand / Collapse search
US

Florida alligator spotted with 'body in his mouth'

Florida officials 'humanely killed' the alligator on Friday

Adam Sabes
Florida officials kill 13-foot alligator after it was seen carrying human remains Video

A 13-foot alligator was killed in Florida after it was seen carrying human remains on Friday. (Credit: FOX 13)

A 13-foot alligator was killed by Florida officials after it was reportedly seen carrying human remains on Friday. 

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to an area near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Ridgecrest, Florida, on Friday after getting reports of a body in the waterway, according to FOX 13.

With help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was "humanely killed." Blood could be seen near the alligator.

A witness told Spectrum Bay News 9 that he could see a body in the alligator's mouth.

Alligator seen in Florida with blood around it

"I could tell there was a body in his mouth, so I started recording," JaMarcus Bullard said. "I came down to the fire department and reported it to them."

Terri Williams, who was visiting the area when the incident happened, said she was shocked to see an alligator.

Alligator in Florida seen near waterway as police rescind

"I would’ve never dreamt that an alligator would be in this area," Williams said. "Of course, I know there’s a lake across the street, and I know about the lake in Taylor Park, but not in this neighborhood. No, I would have never thought that."

Florida authorities respond to a report of an alligator that was carrying a human near a waterway

The sheriff's office didn't release additional information about the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.