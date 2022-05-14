Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man's front door blocked by massive alligator

The alligator was at the man's front door for about 10 minutes

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida alligator blocks man's front door Video

Florida alligator blocks man's front door

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door. (Courtesy: Ed Ferraro)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door.

Ed Ferraro, a resident of the house, recorded the massive alligator that was outside his front door and not moving one inch, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Ferraro said that officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were contacted, but were told that there were no trappers nearby that could assist them.

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door.

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door. (Courtesy: Ed Ferraro)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The alligator eventually left after being at Ferraro's front door for about 10 minutes, then went to a nearby lake, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.