Florida man's front door blocked by massive alligator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door.

Ed Ferraro, a resident of the house, recorded the massive alligator that was outside his front door and not moving one inch, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Ferraro said that officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were contacted, but were told that there were no trappers nearby that could assist them.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The alligator eventually left after being at Ferraro's front door for about 10 minutes, then went to a nearby lake, according to the report.