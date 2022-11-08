Expand / Collapse search
Florida airport security finds gun stuffed inside raw chicken: 'Personal fowl'

TSA officers made the discovery at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun stuffed inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport.

Security officers at the Fort Lauderdale Airport made the discovery recently, stating on Twitter that the gun was found wrapped inside the packaged raw chicken.

"There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time," the TSA tweeted.

Travelers are required to declare each firearm that is placed in checked baggage, according to the TSA.

    Security officers at the Fort Lauderdale Airport made the discovery recently, stating on Twitter that the gun was found wrapped inside the packaged raw chicken. (TSA/Twitter)

    Travelers are required to declare each firearm that is placed in checked baggage, according to the TSA. (TSA/Twitter)

    Any firearms placed in checked baggage "must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only," the TSA states. (TSA/Twitter)

    Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun stuffed inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport. (TSA/Twitter)

Any firearms placed in checked baggage "must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only," the TSA states.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.