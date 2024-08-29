Florida 9-year-old died after father's girlfriend directed rottweiler to attack her: sheriff

A Lake County, Florida, mother was arrested this week for allegedly killing her boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter, according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Tyshael Elise Martin was arrested near her Montverde home after 6 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported emergency crews responded to Martin’s home June 17 after receiving a report that 9-year-old Jamaria Sessions was unresponsive.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the child with numerous abrasions, bruises, burns and possible bite marks, prompting sheriff’s deputies to respond.

FLORIDA MOM CHARGED WITH FOUR-YEAR-OLD SON'S MURDER OVER DECADE AFTER HIS DEATH DURING UNSUPERVISED VISIT

An investigation conducted by the medical examiner indicated the child’s injuries were consistent with physical abuse, a press release noted.

As part of the sheriff’s office’s investigation, detectives obtained video footage from the family’s security system.

The videos reportedly showed that on the night of June 15, Jamaria was "viciously" attacked by the family’s 103-pound Rottweiler. At the other end of the dog’s leash was Martin, who allegedly directed the dog to assault the child.

FLORIDA 'DEADPOOL KILLER' WADE WILSON GETS DEATH SENTENCE FOR 'CRUEL' MURDERS OF TWO WOMEN

Detectives also allege the video showed Martin kicking Jamaria repeatedly as she lay motionless on the floor.

The video also allegedly shows Martin dragging the girl’s body across the floor while she struck and shook her. Authorities said Martin possibly said, "I’m fixin’ to kill her."

Investigators also unveiled interviews, videos and text messages suggesting Jamaria’s punishment included extended time sitting at a wall, running in place with her hands raised, being hit with various objects and being kicked, punched and pinched, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators received the child’s autopsy report Tuesday, which indicated Jamaria’s cause of death was complications from multiple blunt injuries to the head, torso and extremities, along with an injury to her right foot. Deputies said the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Martin was processed and booked into the Lake County jail, where she was held without bond.