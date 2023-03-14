Florida 8-year-old accused of cutting throat of another child

An 8-year-old Florida boy was arrested after allegedly attacking another child at a home on Saturday.

Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a Clermont home around 4:25 p.m. for a report of a child cutting another child on the throat, according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed a juvenile outside the residence banging on the front door. The boy was crying and saying he did not want to be taken away. The child pulled away multiple times while attempting to be placed in handcuffs, the affidavit states. While the deputy attempted to put him inside a marked patrol vehicle, the boy allegedly kicked a master deputy and the patrol vehicle.

The juvenile victim said he is a foster child who lives at the residence and was choked by the suspect, who let him go when he said he could not breathe. The 8-year-old then allegedly grabbed and swung a kitchen knife, cutting the victim's throat. The affidavit stated a neighborhood friend retrieved the knife from the juvenile defendant.

911 DISPATCHER WALKS FLORIDA FAMILY MEMBER THROUGH CPR, SAVING GIRL'S LIFE: VIDEO

The boy then went to grab a stick and tried to hit the victim, according to the affidavit, but was stopped by multiple juveniles.

The 8-year-old allegedly asked for the knife and said that he was going to "kill everyone" before entering the residence once again to look for another knife.

The 8-year-old was placed under arrest and taken to the Lake County Detention Center.

FLORIDA INMATE NICKNAMED 'NINJA KILLER' SET TO BE EXECUTED FOR 1989 DOUBLE HOMICIDE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It should be noted, the Juvenile Defendant has a past history of violence at the residence and to others," the affidavit reads. "The foster children are in fear of the Juvenile Defendant."

The 8-year-old faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and resisting a law enforcement officer.