Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school

Florida deputies arrested the 12-year-old girl on firearm charges

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A middle schooler in Florida was arrested on Friday after she allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.

Deputies responded to reports of a student in possession of a firearm on Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Seminole County, Florida, according to FOX 35.

The deputies said they watched the shool's dean go through the backpack of a 12-year-old student who reportedly had a loaded black Glock 48.

Deputies later arrested the 12-year-old girl on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm while under the age of 18.

(Google Maps)

In a statement, Greenwood Lakes Middle School said that it works with law enforcement on incidents such as this one.

"We consistently work together with our law enforcement partners to review incidents like these and ensure that our policies and procedures reflect the best practices in school safety and security," the school district said.

