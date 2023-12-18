Spirit Airlines flight attendants hospitalized after inhaling fumes at Atlantic City airport: officials

Three Spirit Airlines flight attendants were hospitalized after inhaling fumes at a Jersey Shore airport over the weekend, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a medical assistance call at the Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township.

According to officials, three flight attendants were taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes during preflight checks.

The three female flight attendants were inside an empty Spirit Airlines plane headed for Fort Myers, Florida, at the time, authorities said.

Their conditions are unknown, and officials say the source of the fumes is unclear.

Spirit Airlines was not immediately available for comment on the incident.