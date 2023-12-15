United Airlines flight makes emergency landing, engine fire put out: ‘I don’t want to go out that way'

Passengers were shaken up after a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing on Thursday night in Kansas due to an engine issue.

The FAA said in a statement that United Airlines Flight 551 was en route to Denver International Airport in Colorado after leaving from Newark, New Jersey, when an engine issue forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Kansas.

Once the plane with 199 people on board landed in Wichita, airport officials said a post-landing engine fire was put out by firefighters. There were no injuries.

Paul Widler, a passenger on the United Airlines flight, told KWCH that he saw flames outside his window, adding that he began texting his loved ones.

SEVERE TURBULENCE ON EMIRATES AIRLINES FLIGHT LEAVES AROUND 14 INJURED: 'FELT THAT WAS THE END'

"We could see some of the flames coming out and the smoke," Widler said. "I don’t want to go out that way, but I thought it for sure, and told the people I love, I love them."

Widler said he knew something wasn't right when a flight attendant told passengers to remain in their seats, saying, "the tone in their voice was a little freakish."

FAMILY OF 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUES AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT ALLEGEDLY PUT CAMERA IN BATHROOM

Passengers Kamara and Keli Jager told the outlet that they remember feeling a jerk as well as hearing a rumbling noise, which was followed by an announcement that the flight was diverting to Wichita.

A United Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that the plane landed safely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"United Airlines flight 551 from EWR to DEN diverted to Wichita (ICT) due to a mechanical issue with the right engine. The aircraft landed safely and was met by Airport emergency services. Passengers deplaned normally at the gate and no injuries were reported," the spokesperson said.