Fishing vessel sinks 35 miles off Oregon coast; 1 reported dead, 1 missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person has reportedly died and another is missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Oregon.

The United States Coast Guard says that it responded to a distress signal early Saturday morning from a fishing vessel about 35 miles off the coast of Florence, Oregon and found a debris field along with a life raft and a dead woman, according to KPTV.

The Coast Guard added that it is searching for another man who was aboard the boat and they believe that only two people were aboard when the boat sank.

"The Coast Guard is searching for the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank Saturday morning approximately 35 miles offshore Florence," the Coast Guard said in a press release. "Missing is Mike Morgan, 68."

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN 'CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER'; EXPLOSIONS ROCK LVIV, UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Crews aboard the 87-foot Coast Guard Cutter Orcas, a Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew, and a Coast Guard Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat are currently saturating an approximately 21 square-mile area offshore Florence to locate Morgan," the press release added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard's Northwest Division confirmed to Fox News that a female body had been located but could not confirm whether she was deceased.