Russian forces shift focus east, away from Kyiv: LIVE UPDATES

Russian troops appear to have shifted their focus away from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city to the contested Donbas region where some areas are controlled by Russian separatists. Moscow said it was liberating the disputed area. The shift could show a change in strategy as the Russian offensive remains largely stalled outside major cities in the country a month into the war.

Covered by: Fox News, Lawrence Richard and Brie Stimson

Minnesota man freed after being detained in Russia: Sen Klobuchar

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar released a statement Friday announcing the release of Tyler Jacob, a Minnesota man who had been detained in Russia.

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter," Klobuchar said in the statement. "Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety."

Klobuchar added, "While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger. As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast.”

Jacob was taken by Russian soldiers as he tried to flee Ukraine for his own safety at the approximately two weeks ago. He was detained in Russia for ten days as his family tried to work with the U.S. State Department and U.S. embassy in Moscow to locate him and bring him home.

“I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe," Tina Hauser, Jacobs' mother, said in the statement. "This has been a harrowing experience, and I am so grateful to the officials in the State Department and embassy who helped us locate Tyler and get him out of Russia. I am especially grateful to Senator Klobuchar for her steadfast support through this whole process. This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety."

Posted by Brie Stimson

Zelenskyy shouldn't be pressured to 'cave in': China expert

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Russia calls in reinforcements from Georgia signaling shift in strategy

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has the latest from Lviv, Ukraine, on 'Special Report.'

Posted by Brie Stimson

Zelenskyy announces a temporary housing construction plan for displaced persons

President Zelenskyy announced a plan to build temporary housing for people displaced by the Russia War.

“Once we achieve peace, we will begin immediate large-scale reconstruction of our country. But now people need a temporary home,” Zelensky said.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Posted by Brie Stimson

