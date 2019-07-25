Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Authorities search for reported missing swimmer off Los Angeles coast

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
First responders in Los Angeles are searching for a reported missing swimmer near Will Rogers Beach after a swimmer was seen entering the water Wednesday night and never emerging.

Will Rogers State Beach

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards and Los Angeles Police Department helicopters are combing the Pacific Palisades area north of Santa Monica, Fox 11 reported.

Rescuers have not located anyone yet.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.