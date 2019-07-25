Authorities search for reported missing swimmer off Los Angeles coast

First responders in Los Angeles are searching for a reported missing swimmer near Will Rogers Beach after a swimmer was seen entering the water Wednesday night and never emerging.

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards and Los Angeles Police Department helicopters are combing the Pacific Palisades area north of Santa Monica, Fox 11 reported.

Rescuers have not located anyone yet.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.