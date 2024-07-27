Expand / Collapse search
Firefighter injured at second major Dallas Baptist church fire within two weeks: 'We see God working'

One Dallas firefighter is in stable condition after being injured and transported to a nearby hospital

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
A church faced severe damage and at least one firefighter was injured in a fire in the Dallas area on Friday.

The fire started around 12:30 on Friday afternoon at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

85-year-old Pastor P.D. Taylor, who walks with a cane, was preparing for his Sunday sermon inside the church office when he noticed smoke. The pastor of 48 years was the only one inside Pleasant Valley Baptist when the fire broke out.

SMOKE RISES ABOVE THE HISTORIC FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN DOWNTOWN DALLAS

Taylor successfully evacuated the church and made a phone call to his wife, Jeanie.

The pastor recalled to FOX 4 Dallas, "Jeanie, the building is on fire. Pray."

Dallas Fire Rescue told FOX 4 Dallas that 50 firefighters were at the scene to extinguish the 2-alarm fire. One of the firefighters present is stable after being injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Aerial view of church fire in roof blazing

One firefighter is in stable condition after being injured while mitigating a church fire in Dallas on Friday. (KDFW)

Pastor P.D. Taylor spoke from a place of peace about the disaster with FOX 4 Dallas.

"There’s a reason and I don’t have to worry about it. When I die, I know where I’m going because Dec. 3, 1967, I accepted Christ as Lord and Savior of my life," Taylor said.

EMOTIONAL DR. ROBERT JEFFRESS GRATEFUL NO INJURIES IN FIRST BAPTIST DALLAS CHURCH FIRE: ‘GOD HAS PROTECTED US’

The fire was mainly contained to the office areas of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and did not spread greatly into the area of sanctuary, for which Pastor Taylor is grateful. 

"We see God working. We trust him," asserted Taylor.

Firefighter on ladder extinguishes church fire from above

A Baptist church in Dallas faced severe damage after a fire broke out Friday for unknown reasons. (KDFW)

While the congregants at Pleasant Valley cannot meet in the sanctuary this Sunday, they intend to host their regular church gathering somewhere in the area.

This is the second major fire at a Dallas-area Baptist church within a week, as the First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas also suffered a fire on Friday, July 19.

The cause of Friday's fire at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church is still under investigation.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com