Smoke rises above the historic First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas

Smoke billowed from the historic First Baptist Dallas Church in downtown Dallas, Texas, Friday evening as firefighters battled a four-alarm fire.

Fire crews arrived just after 6 p.m. to what was originally a two-alarm fire at San Jacinto and North Ervay Street, according to FOX 4.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dallas Fire-Rescue for more information.

The fire caused the church's sanctuary to partially collapse, according to the station.

The church was built in 1868, and its sanctuary was added in 1890.

First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress asked for prayers for the church.

"We have experienced a fire in the Historic Sanctuary," he wrote on X. "To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured, and we thank God for His protection. He is sovereign even in the most difficult times."

Quoting Romans 8:28, he added, "And we know that God causes all things to work together for good for those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose."

Jeffress said the church would "keep you updated as we prepare to come together to worship."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.