Fire under NJ train sends passengers fleeing; multiple treated for smoke inhalation

A fire erupted under a New Jersey PATH train on Monday morning and sent passengers fleeing out of the smoke-filled cars.

The blaze started at 6:19 a.m. under an eastbound train at the Newport PATH Station, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The train filled with smoke and passengers were evacuated onto the platform, officials said.

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Video from inside the cars showed passengers panicking as they tried to open the car doors at the station.

"Move, move, move!" one passenger could be heard yelling.

Video from the platform showed flames spitting out from under the cars on the track.

The fire suspended the Hoboken-WTC and JSQ-33rd Street lines, creating a headache for commuters.

Fire officials were on the scene, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.