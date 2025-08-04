Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Jersey

Fire under NJ train sends passengers fleeing; multiple treated for smoke inhalation

Fire at Newport PATH Station under investigation

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
NJ train passengers evacuate smoke-filled car Video

NJ train passengers evacuate smoke-filled car

PATH train riders in Newport, New Jersey, evacuated as a fire burned under a train car Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Joseph Nikhil Reddy via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire erupted under a New Jersey PATH train on Monday morning and sent passengers fleeing out of the smoke-filled cars.

The blaze started at 6:19 a.m. under an eastbound train at the Newport PATH Station, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. 

The train filled with smoke and passengers were evacuated onto the platform, officials said. 

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

AMTRAK RESPONDS AFTER PASSENGERS TRAPPED WITH NO AC IN TUNNEL AMID HEAT WAVE

fire emerges from base of subway car

Path train passengers evacuate a subway station in Newport, New Jersey, after a fire engulfed a train car on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.  (Joseph Nikhil Reddy via Storyful)

Video from inside the cars showed passengers panicking as they tried to open the car doors at the station. 

"Move, move, move!" one passenger could be heard yelling.

smoke fills subway train car

Smoke fills a subway train car in Newport, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.  (Joseph Nikhil Reddy via Storyful)

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN HORRIFIC NYC RUSH-HOUR SUBWAY STABBING THAT INJURED 2

Video from the platform showed flames spitting out from under the cars on the track.

The fire suspended the Hoboken-WTC and JSQ-33rd Street lines, creating a headache for commuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire officials were on the scene, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.