Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Suspect arrested in horrific NYC rush-hour subway stabbing that injured 2

Police arrested Gavin Ferguson, 30, following rush hour attack that left 2 men injured in NYC

By Bonny Chu , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
NYC subway stabbing leaves 2 injured Video

NYC subway stabbing leaves 2 injured

Two men were stabbed in the abdomen during a crowded subway train ride in New York City Wednesday morning, according to the police. (Fox 5 New York)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a horrific stabbing that left two individuals injured aboard a crowded New York City subway train Wednesday.

Footage obtained by FOX 5 New York captured the attack that police said unfolded as the train pulled into Grand Central Terminal during the morning rush hour around 7:20 a.m.

Law enforcement located the suspect, identified as Gavin Ferguson, 30, who was accused of running from the scene after stabbing two men in the stomach. Ferguson now faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

YOUNG NYC WOMAN STABBED IN NECK WITH GLASS SHARD WHILE STROLLING AROUND RITZY SHOPPING HUB

man in black hoody attacks another man in crowded train car

A man appeared to corner a subway train passenger Wednesday morning in New York City before stabbing him in the stomach. (Fox 5 New York)

"On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at approximately 0720 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed at Grand Central Terminal," the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

"Upon arrival, officers were informed a 28-year-old male had been stabbed in the abdomen and a 32-year-old male stabbed in the abdomen and buttocks by an unidentified individual," the police added.

TIMES SQUARE FOOD CART VENDOR SHOT AFTER DISPUTE WITH GROUP OF YOUNG PEOPLE

man in black hoodie weilding knife as he corners another man in train car

A knife-wielding subway train passenger attacked two individuals near Grand Central Terminal in New York City Wednesday morning, police said. (Fox 5 New York)

Video of the incident appears to show the suspect cornering a man who climbed onto a train bench before getting stabbed at least twice. Fellow passengers seemed frozen in shock as they watched in horror from the sidelines.

man in gurney being pulled into ambulence car

A man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed on board a crowded subway train at Grand Central Terminal in New York City. (Fox 5 New York)

Police said the suspect fled in an unknown direction following the attack, which stemmed from an argument.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and both the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.