Suspect arrested in horrific NYC rush-hour subway stabbing that injured 2

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a horrific stabbing that left two individuals injured aboard a crowded New York City subway train Wednesday.

Footage obtained by FOX 5 New York captured the attack that police said unfolded as the train pulled into Grand Central Terminal during the morning rush hour around 7:20 a.m.

Law enforcement located the suspect, identified as Gavin Ferguson, 30, who was accused of running from the scene after stabbing two men in the stomach. Ferguson now faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

"On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at approximately 0720 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed at Grand Central Terminal," the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers were informed a 28-year-old male had been stabbed in the abdomen and a 32-year-old male stabbed in the abdomen and buttocks by an unidentified individual," the police added.

Video of the incident appears to show the suspect cornering a man who climbed onto a train bench before getting stabbed at least twice. Fellow passengers seemed frozen in shock as they watched in horror from the sidelines.

Police said the suspect fled in an unknown direction following the attack, which stemmed from an argument.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and both the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.