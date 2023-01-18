Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Fire in southern Germany kills 3 people in a psychiatric nursing home, potentially set by resident

A resident of the German psychiatric nursing home was seriously injured, 11 more suffered minor injuries

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police on Wednesday said a fire that killed three people in a psychiatric nursing home in southern Germany late Tuesday could have been set intentionally by one of the home's residents.

The fire, which broke out on the second floor of the home in Reutlingen, killed a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 73 and 88. They died from smoke inhalation, according to initial findings by rescue workers, dpa reported. One person was seriously injured and 11 suffered more minor injuries.

Police said the 57-year-old woman who was seriously injured is being investigated on suspicion of three counts of murder and 11 of attempted murder.

GRETA THUNBERG LAUGHS IN VIDEO WITH GERMAN POLICE BEFORE COAL MINE DETENTION PHOTO-OP: 'STAGED FOR CAMERAS

According to the ongoing investigations, the fire broke out Tuesday evening in the woman's room on the upper floor of the building.

Police tape has been placed around parts of the building, after a fire in a psychiatric care facility in Reutlingen, on Jan. 18, 2023. Three of the residents who were in the home during the fire died.

Police tape has been placed around parts of the building, after a fire in a psychiatric care facility in Reutlingen, on Jan. 18, 2023. Three of the residents who were in the home during the fire died. (Christoph Schmidt/dpa via AP)

"Subsequently, the urgent suspicion arose that the woman may have set the fire," Reutlingen police and the prosecutor's office in nearby Tuebingen said in a joint statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators are looking into a possible motive of the woman, who has a mental illness, the statement said. The suspect is currently unresponsive and is being treated in a special clinic.