California
Published

Fire destroys historic church in Los Angeles, arson investigation under way

An arson team is investigating the cause of the Victory Baptist Church fire

Associated Press
An arson investigation is under way after fire destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said.

The blaze at Victory Baptist Church broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. and quickly grew to major emergency status, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries after battling the flames, Prange said. One became trapped by a collapsing ceiling before being rescued, he said.

The Los Angeles Times said Victory Baptist has played a major role in the spiritual and political history of South LA.

A Los Angeles fireman recovers musicals instruments after a fire destroyed the Victory Baptist Church in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 11, 2022. 

A Los Angeles fireman recovers musicals instruments after a fire destroyed the Victory Baptist Church in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Founded in a local storefront on Easter Sunday in 1943, the church moved into its current building on McKinley Ave a year later. In the 1950s, its Sunday night services were broadcast on television nationally.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the church in 1964.

An arson team with the House of Worship Task Force was part of the investigation, officials said.