Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Roman Catholic
Published

German Catholic bishops fail to update teachings on sex after clash with Pope Francis

Some German bishops plan to take the failed document to the Vatican, but Pope Francis has already warned them the proposals are erroneous

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After months of controversy, progressive German bishops have failed to pass a document updating their teachings on sex, gender and masturbation.

The document, "Living in Successful Relationships," was rejected by bishops. The German prelates were pressured heavily by the Vatican to abandon the proposed changes.

At the final vote, 33 bishops voted to adopt the document, 22 voted against. 

The synod requires a two-thirds majority to pass the document.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising, leaves at the end of a media briefing during a four-day sex abuse summit called by Pope Francis in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2019. 

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising, leaves at the end of a media briefing during a four-day sex abuse summit called by Pope Francis in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2019.  (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)

POPE SAYS SOCIETY DOES NOT 'KNOW HOW TO LIVE' WITH THE RISING PROPORTION OF ELDERLY CITIZENS

The failure of the change to church teaching prompted emotional outbursts from some attendees of the synod. Some accused bishops of staying intentionally silent ahead of the vote. Others expressed that they felt unable to speak up while the document was debated.

Some bishops have threatened to bring the synod's failed document to Pope Francis in Rome, refusing to give up on the drastic reforms.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, archbishop of Munich and chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, celebrates the opening mass of the conference in the cathedral Sept. 25, 2018, in Fulda, western Germany.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, archbishop of Munich and chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, celebrates the opening mass of the conference in the cathedral Sept. 25, 2018, in Fulda, western Germany. (Arne Dedert/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

SHIA LABEOUF CONVERTS TO CATHOLICISM AFTER STUDYING FOR 'PADRE PIO' MOVIE

"We will take it to the level of the universal church when we are in Rome in November for the ad limina visit when we go about preparing the World Synod with the continental bishops’ conferences in January," said Bishop Georg Bätzing.

Attempts to bring the pope into the decision are almost certainly destined to fail, however, as Pope Francis has already sternly warned the German church that adopting teachings contrary to the Catholic Church would put it in jeopardy of falling away from communion.

The pope previously expressed concern for the laity and clergy of Germany if their leaders break with established church teaching, saying Catholics would be negatively affected by the many proposed changes to the church pushed by Cardinal Reinhard Marx and other liberal German leaders in their "Synodal Path."

Pope Francis speaks to cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican during a mass Aug. 30, 2022.

Pope Francis speaks to cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican during a mass Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

POPE DERIDES BIDEN'S ABORTION VIEWS, CATHOLIC SELF-IDENTITY AS 'INCOHERENCE'

"In order to protect the freedom of the people of God and the exercise of the episcopal ministry, it would appear necessary to clarify that the ‘Synodal Way’ in Germany does not have the power to compel the bishops and the faithful to adopt new ways of governance and new approaches to doctrine and morals," the statement from the Holy See said. 

The "Synodal Path" — sometimes called the "Synodal Way" — is a controversial church committee in Germany. The synod, organized by the German Bishops' Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics, aims at discussing and addressing four loose topics: sexual ethics, the structure of church governance, women's role in the church and the vocation of the priesthood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Prior to an agreed understanding at the level of the universal church, it would not be permissible to initiate new official structures or doctrines in the dioceses, which would represent a wound to ecclesial communion and a threat to the unity of the Church," Pope Francis warned the synod.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com