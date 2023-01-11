Fire breaks out in NM near previous wildfire burn scar

Authorities say a fire has broken out near a wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico, temporarily closing traffic on one highway.

The Mora County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that crews have been working to control the blaze since it was reported Tuesday afternoon.

It's more than 25% contained.

CA RESIDENT SUES WOOD PRODUCTS COMPANY FOR CAUSING WILDFIRE THAT DESTROYED HIS HOME

According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, satellites detected fire hot spots on the eastern fringe of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burn scar.

The sheriff's office shut down traffic both ways on Highway 434 near mile marker 2. It has since fully re-opened.

The Weather Service estimates the fire is between 5 and 10 acres. It's been fueled by winds that are between 40-50 miles per hour.

The burn scar is a remnant of the largest wildfire in state history. The government-sparked wildfire started as two controlled burns that merged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It went on to scorch more than 530 square miles of the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Impacted residents are still dealing with how to afford premiums for insurance coverage for homes and possessions lost in the fire. New Mexico's congressional delegation wants the federal government to change the rules for processing such damage claims.