Fight breaks out at Florida protest against Syria strikes; 6 arrested

A fight broke out Friday in Florida during a protest against President Trump’s decision to authorize an airstrike in Syria.

The fight was caught on video during a live broadcast on Action News Jax, a local station in Jacksonville.

It looked as though a couple of dozen protesters were gathered in downtown Jacksonville and protesters started shouting at each other. Police stepped in and arrested six.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told the station that David Schneider, 27, was the primary organizer of the protest. He was charged with inciting or encouraging a riot. The ages of those arrested ranged from 26 to 74.