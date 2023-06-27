Expand / Collapse search
Fiery single-vehicle crash on California highway causes 5 deaths, including 2 teens

Some of the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car in CA

Associated Press
Five people were killed, including two 15-year-olds, and another suffered major injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach shortly after 4 a.m., said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Angelia Gonzalez.

The Hyundai Sonata smashed into a shock-absorbing safety device known as an attenuator in front of a concrete barrier and burst into flames, authorities said.

Five passengers, including two 15-year-olds, died after their car crashed into a shock-absorbing safety device on a California highway. (Fox News)

Gonzalez said some people in the car apparently weren't wearing seatbelts and some were thrown from the car.

Two of the victims were identified as George Dobbs, 15, and Ariahh Slemaker, 15, both of Long Beach. The other victims weren't immediately identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The wreck caused a significant traffic jam during the morning commute through south Los Angeles County.