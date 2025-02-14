Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Fiery multi-car pileup inside quarter-mile mountain tunnel leaves at least 2 dead, several injured

Experts were assessing the tunnel's structural integrity after the crash

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Multi-vehicle crash in Wyoming tunnel leaves at least 2 dead Video

Multi-vehicle crash in Wyoming tunnel leaves at least 2 dead

The crash happened near Green River, Wyoming, in the southwestern part of the state. (Credit: KSTU)

A fiery pileup inside a tunnel on Interstate 80 in Wyoming left at least two dead with five others injured late Friday morning. 

Fire and smoke billowed from the tunnel as people ran for safety. 

Several outlets reported that its structural integrity had been threatened. 

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE VICTIMS OF THE PHILADELPHIA CRASH

Wyoming-Tunnel-Crash

This photo provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol shows smoke from a multiple-vehicle crash in the westbound tunnel of Interstate 80 in Green River, Wyo., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.  (Wyoming Highway Patrol via AP)

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said on social media that geologists and bridge engineers with its team were "en route to assess the tunnel infrastructure."

The crash happened around 11:37 a.m. in the westbound Green River Tunnel, which caused a fire inside the tunnel, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. 

COLLEGE STUDENTS KILLED IN FIERY CYBERTRUCK ACCIDENT DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING

smoke from crash

This photo provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol shows smoke from a multiple-vehicle crash in the westbound tunnel of Interstate 80 in Green River, Wyo., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.  (Wyoming Highway Patrol via AP)

The smoke and an exploding tire inside the tunnel made it difficult for first responders to access it after the crash, Wyoming Highway Patrol Tpr. Nicholas Warren said.

A crash on I-80 through southwest Wyoming

A crash on I-80 through southwest Wyoming (Facebook/Wyoming Highway Patrol)

"My heart is broken for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible crash," WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are involved. WYDOT and WHP remain on scene to assist local emergency responders and provide additional support and traffic control."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department for more information. 

"We want to express our sincerest appreciation to first responders in Sweetwater County for their support and assistance in responding to this tragic crash," Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Karl Germain said in a statement. 

"Motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits through the detour, and delays are likely."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highway remained closed in both directions Friday evening, with the eastbound lanes of the tunnel being used for first responder staging. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 