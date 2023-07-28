Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

4 killed in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Georgia interstate highway

A dog also died in the GA wreck

Associated Press
A fiery two-vehicle crash on an interstate highway south of Atlanta killed four people early Friday, police said.

The crash involved two vehicles on Interstate 75 around 1 a.m., Clayton County police said in a statement. One vehicle caught fire after flipping and ejecting two people.

All of those killed were in the same vehicle, and three of them were siblings ranging in age from 12 to 21, police said. Authorities were trying to identify the fourth victim, a female.

Four people were killed in a fiery crash on an interstate highway south of Atlanta, Georgia.

A dog in the vehicle was also killed.

Traffic on the busy interstate was backed up for hours after the crash.