Public evacuation shelters amid COVID-19 might not be safest option, FEMA warns

FEMA is urging residents impacted by Hurricane Delta to avoid public evacuation shelters, which can make the social distancing needed to curb COVID-19 infections challenging.

"Due to limited space as a result of COVID-19, public evacuation shelters may not be the safest choice for you and your family," a notice on Ready.gov. reads.

The storm made landfall Friday evening in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

The center of the hurricane made landfall about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph, pushing a storm surge that could reach up to 11 feet, the National Hurricane Center said.

Parts of the state already were battered by Hurricane Laura -- a storm that has been blamed for more than 30 deaths -- just six weeks earlier.

Leading up to the storm, Louisiana residents were told to brace for winds that could turn still-uncollected debris into dangerous missiles and again knock out power to thousands.

However, preparing for the storm becomes even more challenging as the country continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Families that do not live in a mandatory evacuation zones are encouraged to shelter in place at home, but only "if it is safe to do so."

If that isn't an option, the government agency suggested sheltering with friends or family.

If residents have to flee to a public shelter during the storm, they should bring protection, such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and at least two face masks per person.

On the other hand, children under the age of 2 and people who have trouble breathing shouldn't wear masks, the agency says.

Due to the unprecedented global health crisis, regular shelters may not be open. In this case, residents are urged to contact local authorities for information about public shelters, if the need arises.

