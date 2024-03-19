Feds propose management plan for historic recreation area in Nevada and Arizona

Federal authorities are proposing an air tour management plan for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.

The National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that the voluntary agreement would guide the two agencies in the management of commercial air tours over the recreation area that spans about 1.5 million acres.

NEW MEXICO NATIONAL PARK SET TO PROHIBIT AIR TOURS TO PROTECT CULTURAL, NATURAL RESOURCES

They say the plan would establish operating parameters to protect the area’s resources without compromising aviation safety.

The plan was developed after talks involving the FAA, Park Service, seven air tour operators and dozens of Native American tribes.

US NATIONAL PARK ATTENDANCE SOARED IN 2023 AS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS CONTINUE TO HEAD OUTDOORS

A 30-day public review period on the proposed agreement is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The area surrounding Lake Mead has been protected as a bird refuge since 1933.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It has nine designated wilderness areas along with 900 plant species, 500 animal species and nearly 1,400 archeological sites.