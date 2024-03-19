Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Feds propose management plan for historic recreation area in Nevada and Arizona

A 30-day public review period on the proposition is scheduled to begin Wednesday

Associated Press
Published
Federal authorities are proposing an air tour management plan for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.

The National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that the voluntary agreement would guide the two agencies in the management of commercial air tours over the recreation area that spans about 1.5 million acres.

The National Park Service and Federal Aviation are establishing operating parameters to protect Lake Mead National Recreation Area's resources without compromising aviation safety (Fox News)

They say the plan would establish operating parameters to protect the area’s resources without compromising aviation safety.

The plan was developed after talks involving the FAA, Park Service, seven air tour operators and dozens of Native American tribes.

A 30-day public review period on the proposed agreement is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The area surrounding Lake Mead has been protected as a bird refuge since 1933.

It has nine designated wilderness areas along with 900 plant species, 500 animal species and nearly 1,400 archeological sites.