Feds hunt mystery drone thieves who swiped 15 sprayers that Army warned could be weaponized

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Federal agents located and recovered 15 industrial drones capable of dispersing large amounts of liquid chemicals after they were stolen from a New Jersey company, according to officials.

Fifteen Ceres Air C31 industrial spray drones were stolen from CAC International, a logistics and shipping company in Harrison, New Jersey, on March 24, according to The High Side Substack, with one expert warning the theft could become a "nightmare scenario."

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Homeland Security Investigations Newark said on Wednesday that the drones were recovered in Dover, New Jersey, over a month after they were stolen.

The New Jersey State Police said in an earlier statement to Fox News that the drones were recovered at Prudent Corporation, a trucking company that has a warehouse at the location.

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"On April 27th, the New Jersey State Police Cargo Theft Unit recovered 15 stolen agricultural drones and spray systems. These drones are labeled as agricultural drones due to their specified function as registered crop dusters. The theft occurred on March 24th at CAC International, a logistics and shipping company located in Harrison, NJ. The drones were recovered at Prudent Corporation located in Dover, NJ. This is an active, ongoing investigation that Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Patrol are assisting with. No additional information is available," the New Jersey State Police wrote.

Former FBI agent Steve Lazarus said the drones could be a danger to the public.

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"Even common chemicals, used improperly, can be a public safety danger. Throw in the Internet recipes for biological and chemical weapons that anyone with a Tor browser has access to, and this is a potential nightmare scenario," Lazarus said in an interview with The High Side.

"These aren’t hobby drones with cameras. They’re industrial sprayers designed to carry and disperse significant amounts of liquid quickly and with precision."

The U.S. Army raised concerns in a 2020 report , stating that such chemical-spraying drones could be used in attacks.

"Such drones are readily available and could be used as a delivery system for chemical or biological attacks ," said the report.

"A UAS [chemical or biological warfare] delivery platform is a definite possibility, especially for developing nations," the report said.

This is a developing story.