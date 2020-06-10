Feds can’t find accused meth dealer released twice from custody due to coronavirus

Federal authorities have lost track of an accused meth dealer who’d been released twice from federal custody over concerns of the coronavirus.

Rasedur Raihan, 22, was among the first federal inmates freed earlier this year amid the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

His order of release was retracted only a day later after he tried to cut off his electronic ankle monitor bracelet, the New York Post reported.

The same judge ordered his release on April 21 on $100,000 bail, the terms of which Raihan has violated, according to federal authorities.

Law enforcement sources also say Raihan, who must submit to drug tests, has tested positive for methamphetamine at least 16 times since his first test.

James Orenstein – the judge who twice released Raihan – said he “cannot find that (Raihan) will comply with any conditions or combinations of conditions.”

ONE BLOOD TYPE MAY PROVIDE SOME CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION, STUDY SUGGESTS

Orenstein ordered Raihan to turn himself at Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday, but he did not show up, the New York Daily News reported. Authorities went to Raihan’s residence on Tuesday, but he was not there either.

Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued and federal marshals are looking for Raihan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raihan’s case was constantly referred to during debates on whether prisoners should be released out concerns that jails could provide fertile ground for the coronavirus. Prosecutors cited Raihan as a reason not to release prisoners.