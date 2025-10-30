Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security

Feds arrest dozens of illegal aliens in sweeping New Jersey workplace raid

Workers represented 22% of workforce at Container Freight Station in Avenel

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Authorities detain 46 suspected illegal aliens in New Jersey workplace immigration sweep Video

Authorities detain 46 suspected illegal aliens in New Jersey workplace immigration sweep

At least 46 suspected undocumented workers were taken into custody from an Avenel, New Jersey, freight facility on Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: WNYW)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities said Thursday that at least 46 undocumented workers were arrested during a sweeping Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation at a freight facility in Avenel, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

In a DHS statement to Fox News Digital, law enforcement personnel carried out the inspection at a federally authorized Container Freight Station as part of an ongoing campaign to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.

At the warehouse, agents discovered 46 undocumented laborers — roughly 22 percent of the onsite workforce, officials said. 

All 46 illegal aliens were escorted into federal custody, where they now await immigration proceedings, according to the DHS.

MASSIVE DHS RAID HITS GEORGIA HYUNDAI FACTORY THAT BIDEN TOUTED AS MAJOR VICTORY FOR 'NEW AMERICAN JOBS'

federal officials escort people into white van

Undocumented workers captured in surveillance footage entering a van during a workplace immigration operation on Oct. 29, 2025, in Avenel, New Jersey. (WNYW)

Surveillance footage has captured the tense moment as federal officers escorted groups of workers into what appeared to be numerous waiting vans, with the facility surrounded by a heavy law enforcement presence as the operation unfolded.

ICE AGENTS BREAK CAR WINDOW TO ARREST RESISTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN EXCLUSIVE FOX NEWS RIDE-ALONG

dozens of people wait outside near vans in surveillance footage

DHS said at least 46 were taken into custody on Oct. 29, 2025, in Avenel, New Jersey, after the agency conducted a sweeping workplace inspection. (WNYW)

The agency said the inspection was part of ongoing efforts to "safeguard the integrity of the supply chain, and verify that warehouse operators are adhering to all applicable security requirements."

"DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both U.S. commerce and the public," a DHS spokesperson said. 

DHS Raid in New Jersey

DHS raid being conducted at a freight facility in Avenel, New Jersey, on Oct. 29, 2025. (WNYW)

Officials did not name the company operating the facility or indicate whether the employer could face penalties.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The raid comes nearly two months after federal agents executed a similar operation at a Hyundai-LG battery factory in Georgia, where 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, were detained on suspicion of being in the country illegally, signaling what appears to be a nationwide push on workplace immigration enforcement.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue