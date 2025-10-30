Feds arrest dozens of illegal aliens in sweeping New Jersey workplace raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities said Thursday that at least 46 undocumented workers were arrested during a sweeping Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation at a freight facility in Avenel, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

In a DHS statement to Fox News Digital, law enforcement personnel carried out the inspection at a federally authorized Container Freight Station as part of an ongoing campaign to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.

At the warehouse, agents discovered 46 undocumented laborers — roughly 22 percent of the onsite workforce, officials said.

All 46 illegal aliens were escorted into federal custody, where they now await immigration proceedings, according to the DHS.

MASSIVE DHS RAID HITS GEORGIA HYUNDAI FACTORY THAT BIDEN TOUTED AS MAJOR VICTORY FOR 'NEW AMERICAN JOBS'

Surveillance footage has captured the tense moment as federal officers escorted groups of workers into what appeared to be numerous waiting vans, with the facility surrounded by a heavy law enforcement presence as the operation unfolded.

ICE AGENTS BREAK CAR WINDOW TO ARREST RESISTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN EXCLUSIVE FOX NEWS RIDE-ALONG

The agency said the inspection was part of ongoing efforts to "safeguard the integrity of the supply chain, and verify that warehouse operators are adhering to all applicable security requirements."

"DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both U.S. commerce and the public," a DHS spokesperson said.

Officials did not name the company operating the facility or indicate whether the employer could face penalties.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The raid comes nearly two months after federal agents executed a similar operation at a Hyundai-LG battery factory in Georgia, where 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, were detained on suspicion of being in the country illegally, signaling what appears to be a nationwide push on workplace immigration enforcement.