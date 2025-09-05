Massive DHS raid hits Georgia Hyundai factory that Biden touted as major victory for 'new American jobs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Hyundai facility currently under construction near Savannah, Georgia, that was just the subject of a massive immigration raid, was previously touted by former President Joe Biden and other politicians as a win for manufacturing jobs in the United States.

Homeland Security Investigations said that 475 people who were in the country illegally, primarily from South Korea, were arrested as part of the operation at the under-construction battery plant. However, the car company claimed nobody detained was "directly employed" by them.

The incident brings renewed scrutiny regarding construction sites of large projects as the Trump administration continues to investigate illegal worksite practices.

"It’s great to be here to announce the more than $10 billion in new investment in American manufacturing. This new commitment of $5 billion for advanced automotive technology and $5.5 billion investment to open a new factory near Savannah, Georgia, is going to create more than 8,000 new American jobs," Biden said while visiting South Korea in May 2022.

"Our administration is setting ambitious standards to cut pollution in cars and trucks and boost — boost fuel economy standards for those continuing to operate on gasoline," he later added.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, touted the project last February in an X post praising the "momentum" of the project.

The effort is a partnership between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution to bolster EV development in the U.S.

HSI said that some of the workers who were arrested were employed by subcontractors on the construction site, which has since been paused, whereas the already open EV manufacturing facility on the campus was not impacted. Fox News Digital reported that ICE and other law enforcement agencies were part of the operation.

"As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company," Hyundai told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate."

LGES also said they "will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities."

Operations on worksites have become a noteworthy element of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Federal authorities butted heads with some Democratic officials in California at a cannabis farm, which resulted in children being found to be working at the plant.

"We need construction to cease immediately," a man wearing an HSI vest in a video posted to social media said at the site on Thursday, adding that they have a warrant. "We need all work to end on the site right now."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a DHS spokesperson said that this is a "complex case" that required help from numerous federal agencies as well as the Georgia State Patrol.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for comment.

