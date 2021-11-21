FedEx driver hangs, salutes fallen American flag outside Mexican immigrant's home: 'Adore this country''

A FedEx delivery driver was recorded picking up a fallen American flag and saluting it outside a home in North Carolina.

"America brought us the American Dream. We got a house here. It’s been amazing. The fact that he came and put our flag up is great," Matthews, North Carolina, homeowner Karla Cruz - who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico - told WJZY after watching the video of the FedEx driver hanging the flag outside her home.

The scene was caught on a Ring security camera and shows the driver looping back to the fallen flag after dropping off a package on Cruz’s porch. He then salutes the flag.

NJ FEDEX DRIVER PICKS UP, FOLDS FALLEN AMERICAN FLAG: 'YOU HAVE TO DO SOMETHING WHETHER PEOPLE ARE WATCHING OR NOT'

"I was like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna fix the flag, that’s a really kind act,'" Cruz told WJZY after watching the video.

"And then he salutes it, and my heart melts. I thought, ‘maybe he’s a veteran,’" Cruz continued.

Cruz, 20, came to the U.S. when she was 4-years-old and said the flag represents her family’s journey to the U.S.

"We came here and we adore Mexico. But we adore this country and the opportunities it brought our family," she said.

MARYLAND SAILOR SURPRISES SIBLINGS AFTER 11-MONTH DEPLOYMENT

She is also looking to track down the driver to personally praise him for the act.

"We need more people like him in today’s world," she said.

FedEx did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the matter or the driver's identity.

Another FedEx driver was also lauded last year for picking up a fallen American flag and folding it outside a home in Freehold, New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The flag should never be desecrated like that so you have to stop, you have to do something whether people are watching or not," driver Chris Oslovich told "Fox & Friends" last year.