Federal judge orders GPS monitoring for ex-Coast Guard officer who allegedly threatened to assassinate Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge ordered former U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant Peter Stinson to home detention with GPS monitoring during a hearing on accusations that he made numerous threats against President Donald Trump on social media over the past five years.

The 63-year-old Virginia resident served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1988 to 2021, during which time he became a sharpshooter and served as a FEMA instructor.

Judge Ivan Davis on Wednesday said he did not believe, under the conditions he laid out, that Stinson’s release to home detention posed a threat to the community.

Stinson, who wore a green prison jumpsuit to the hearing, was seen speaking with his attorneys during the proceeding.

FBI DIRECTOR PATEL SAYS MAN WHO THREATENED TRUMP USED SAME MESSAGE AS COMEY'S 'DESTRUCTIVE' INSTAGRAM POST

Prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice alleged that Stinson made multiple threats against Trump on various social media platforms, including X, Reddit and Bluesky.

Stinson’s public defender, however, pointed out that Stinson said things like, "Someone should take the shot…he said I can’t shoot but I can drive. I’d take the shot, but I’m a lousy shot, so it would be a waste."

Prosecutors countered the argument by saying Stinson lied about his skills, noting that he received expert marksman ribbons while in the service.

GEORGIA MAN INDICTED FOR MAKING ALLEGED THREATS AGAINST SENATORS CRUZ, FISCHER IN DISTURBING VOICEMAILS

Stinson’s public defender also argued that the statute in question is specific in relation to threatening language, and that political hyperbole is protected speech under the First Amendment.

Judge Davis appeared to agree with the public defender as prosecutors were having a tough time meeting the burden of establishing probable cause. He ultimately gave prosecutors until next Wednesday to file additional written briefs on the matter.

In an affidavit filed on Friday, a task force officer from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed details about the myriads of online threats that Stinson allegedly made.

In one instance, Stinson reportedly wrote that Trump needed to be "[L]uigied," on May 9. The post was a reference to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.

FORMER COAST GUARD OFFICER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP: FBI

Stinson allegedly made graphic threats against Trump involving guns, poisoning and even knives on multiple social media platforms.

Stinson also allegedly referenced "not having the necessary skills," to successfully complete an assassination, but also eerily suggested that he was not being entirely truthful.

The document also alleges that Stinson made several references to 8647, which government officials say "is likely in reference to an Instagram post made by former FBI Director James Comey."

According to the affidavit, Stinson "self-identified as a member of ANTIFA."

On Feb. 2, Stinson allegedly posted on his X account, "Sure. This is war. Sides will be drawn. Antifa always wins in the end. Violence is inherently necessary."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most recent post referenced in the document was published on BlueSky on June 11, when Stinson allegedly wrote, "When he dies, the party is going to be yuge."

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.