Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Georgia man indicted for making alleged threats against senators Cruz, Fischer in disturbing voicemails

US attorney warns that targeting elected officials 'undermines our entire democracy'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Cruz: 'NO REASON' a 'theocratic lunatic' chanting 'death to America' should have nuclear weapons Video

Cruz: 'NO REASON' a 'theocratic lunatic' chanting 'death to America' should have nuclear weapons

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sounds off on Iranian nuclear ambitions, the implications of Iran having nuclear weapons and Israel's Operation Rising Lion.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly threatening sexual violence against two Republican senators and their family members.

Robert Davis Forney, 25, of Duluth, Georgia, was arraigned Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge on federal charges of communicating threats in interstate commerce. 

He was indicted by a federal grand jury seated in the Northern District of Georgia June 10.

Authorities claim Forney called the office of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, twice Jan. 9, and left voicemails threatening sexual violence against Cruz and his family, according to court documents.

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz was one of two senators targeted via alleged voicemail threats. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

STATE REP USED BIDEN-THEMED USERNAME TO DISTRIBUTE CHILD PORN, FEDS SAY

The following day, Forney allegedly called the office of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and left a voicemail threatening sexual violence against her.

The specific threats have not yet been made public.

"Threats to public figures — including lawmakers — are not uncommon, and the senator’s office reports such threats to the U.S. Capitol Police, who take appropriate action," a Fischer spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The senator appreciates Nebraskans’ concerns and their kind words, and she is continuing to do her job on their behalf."

Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., was the second senator to receive alleged sexual threats from the same suspect, according to authorities. (Reuters)

FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTS MAN FOR THREATENING TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP AFTER REELECTION

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said threatening elected officials and their families is "an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy." 

"Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation’s leaders," Hertzberg wrote in a statement.

FBI seal

The FBI is investigating the lawmaker threats, which allegedly occurred in January. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

BOOKER, CRUZ SPAR OVER THREATS TO US JUDGES IN FIERY SENATE EXCHANGE

FBI Atlanta Special Agent In Charge Paul Brown added the actions are classified as a serious federal crime.

"There is no place for political violence or threats of violence in the United States," Brown wrote in a statement. "We will not hesitate to arrest and charge others who engage in similar criminal conduct."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police as part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to protect communities from perpetrators of violent crime.

Cruz's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics