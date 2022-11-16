Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

FDA to review rules for manufacturing infant formula to prevent bacterial illness

A major baby formula shortage earlier this year due to Abbott's plant shut down after complaints of infection by a bacteria

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday it would review guidance and rules about manufacturing infant formula as part of its strategy to prevent bacterial illness similar to Abbott Laboratories' products this year.

The Food and Drug Administration will also consider whether to establish a dedicated group of investigators and realign staff across two of its divisions to better support regulatory oversight of infant formula, among other measures, it said.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE REMAINS A HUGE PROBLEM FOR OHIO FAMILY WITH 4-MONTH-OLD INFANT

The FDA's statement follows a major shortage of baby formula earlier this year due to a shutdown at Abbott's plant in Michigan after complaints of infection by a bacteria called cronobacter sakazakii.

Sign is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., on Aug. 29, 2020.

Sign is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., on Aug. 29, 2020. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

The plant shutdown and the recall of Abbott infant formula products deepened a supply shortage and sent parents in the United States scrambling. Abbott's plant was restarted in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the bacterial infection is considered rare and is not reportable in most states, it can be deadly in newborns. Abbott's products were recalled following reports of four cases and two deaths.