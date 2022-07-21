Baby formula shortage remains a huge problem for Ohio family with 4-month-old infant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The issue may have faded from most news headlines, but one Ohio father of a young child shared with Fox News Digital exclusively this week that he still cannot find adequate supplies of formula for his young baby.

The baby formula shortage — for him and his family — remains an urgent matter and he's been reaching out extensively to companies and pediatricians' offices for help.

"Baby Asher is now almost 4 months old," said Russell Bleck this week.

"We had to move from Kentucky after I was laid off from my job [recently]," he added. "We now live in a tiny beach town in Northeast Ohio."

Bleck and his wife have been searching high and low for Enfamile Gentlease formula for their infant son, with very little luck.

Bleck, a husband and father, has two children — daughter Aurora, who is three-and-a-half years old, and baby son Asher, nearly 4 months old.

He said he and his wife, Bre, are still nervous about the ongoing baby formula shortage.

Bleck had previously said he was finding the shortage "very stressful" and a "real problem for real people."

"We first noticed the formula shortage in February," Bleck, 33, told Fox News Digital in May of this year.

That month, he reached out to Enfamil directly to see what the company might be able to do to help his family get enough of the needed formula for their baby.

In response, a customer service representative texted him and said, "Hello, Russell! We're sorry you are having this experience. We'd be happy to see what Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease promotions are available."

The representative added — in a note Bleck shared with Fox News Digital — "Please respond with your home mailing address and your baby's date of birth. We look forward to hearing from you."

Bleck then shared his family's address with the company.

In June, he contacted the company again, given the family's continuing urgent problems in finding the formula for the baby.

He shared the company's additional response with Fox News Digital.

"I am so sorry that you are having difficulty finding our Enfamil® Gentlease®," a customer service representative wrote back to him.

"We are urgently responding to an increase in demand for many of our brands because of the recall of another manufacturer’s product," the representative continued.

"We know that the inability to find your baby’s formula is worrisome, and we are working diligently to produce and distribute our products."

The representative added, "If you are struggling to locate your baby’s formula, here are some ways to help you."

The representative listed four ways.

"Check our Enfamil® Store Locator daily to identify retailers in your area and online that carry Gentlease," she wrote. (She also included a hyperlink to the store locator.)

"We’ve updated the range of our Store Locator, allowing a broader radius for you to search for your formula from your zip code. Be sure to call ahead to make sure it is available," she also said.

"Please let me know if we can assist you with anything else. We're always here to help in any way we can."

"Talk to local store managers. They may be able to share the days they receive inventory."

"Check with your pediatrician for available samples or promotions," she said as well.

The representative closed her note with a "thank you": "Thank you for being a part of our Enfamil family, Russell. Please let me know if we can assist you with anything else. We're always here to help in any way we can."

Enfamil baby formula is made by Chicago-based Mead Johnson.

The company, which moved its headquarters from Glenview to Chicago several years ago, was acquired by British firm Reckitt Benckiser.

Fox News Digital reached out to Reckitt for comment.

In a media statement it distributed last month, Mead Johnson said it "received confirmation of import approval by way of an enforcement discretion letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)" to import "the equivalent of 66 million 8-ounce servings of base infant formula powder from Reckitt’s Tuas, Singapore, facility between now [June] and November."

Reckitt said it would work "closely" with the Biden administration and Operation Fly Formula "to ensure formula reaches families as quickly as possible."

It also said that "this additional supply would represent the biggest contribution yet from any manufacturer in solving the continuing infant formula shortage in the United States."

Pat Sly, the president of Reckitt’s nutrition business, "applauded" the FDA for its approval decision, which will enable Reckitt to feed more than 130,000 additional babies per month, on average," the media statement also noted.

"The FDA’s import approval, along with the Defense Production Act, assists us in drastically increasing our supply to help more formula reach store shelves and the parents who need it," the company also said.

The company shared that Reckitt would be completing "the final stage of product readiness for the U.S. market."

"They told me they would see what samples and marketing promos were available and to expect two different things in the mail: a voucher and some formula."

In addition, the company shared the following details in the same media statement.

It would "provide 190 metric tons of infant formula base powder from our Tuas facility in Singapore which will be blended and packaged in the U.S. This would be the equivalent of 5.9 million 8-oz servings, which we anticipate will be available in the coming weeks."

It would "prioritize channels that are available to parents who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and are among the most vulnerable in this shortage."

It would "supply 500 metric tons per month by October through the Tuas facility [in Singapore]. This would be the equivalent of 15.5 million 8-oz servings."

The company also noted that as of last month, its "ongoing efforts to increase access to infant formula" included these six steps:

"Operating our plants 24/7"

"Streamlining our product portfolio to maximize production capacity"

"Working with the United States government on securing additional manufacturing inputs and unlocking further capacity from our Delicias, Mexico, facility"

"We placed an order through the company Buy Buy Baby back in April for 4 cans. It has been delayed 3 months and we still have not received it."

"Partnering with retailers to expedite orders and trucks and prioritizing formula at their distribution centers to fill shelves more quickly"

"Dispatching product as soon as we have verified the quality and safety needed to meet the high standard for the sole source of nutrition"

"Feeding an additional 211,000 more babies than before the shortage."

Dad Russell Bleck told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning, July 21, "We use Enfamil Gentlease. We placed an order through the company Buy Buy Baby back in April for 4 cans. It has been delayed 3 months and we still have not received it."

Bleck added, "I was desperate, so I reached out directly via Instagram to Enfamil just to see if I could buy directly or if they could maybe help us."

"They told me they would see what samples and marketing promos were available and to expect two different things in the mail: a voucher and some formula."

Bleck also said, "For two weeks I was hopeful some small help was coming while I continued my search for formula around town. Three weeks later I got a $5 voucher (for formula I can't find) and a tiny sample of formula."

He added, "Doctors offices give out larger samples. I know because I've gone to our pediatrician on multiple occasions for formula."