FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three "serial armed robbers" who allegedly committed nine robberies at Rite Aid's around Philadelphia.

According to the FBI, the robberies took place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the following Rite Aid's around the city between September and November:

September 10, 2022 – Rite Aid; 6744-46 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA

September 12, 2022 – Rite Aid; 5400 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

September 17, 2022 – Rite Aid; 4530 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA

October 8, 2022 – Rite Aid; 6744-46 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA

October 11, 2022 – Rite Aid; 5400 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

October 28, 2022 – Rite Aid; 8130 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

November 1, 2022 – Rite Aid; 5400 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

November 8, 2022 – Rite Aid; 4530 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA

November 10, 2022 – Rite Aid; 5400 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Officials state that typically during the robberies, one or more of the individuals would enter the store and display a gun while "making threats and demanding money."

During several robberies, one of the suspects goes behind the front counter "to hurry store employees, or put hands on an employee and physically directed them to a cash register or office," the FBI said.

The suspects are being described as three males in their 20's who are between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11. Officials say that the individuals "should be considered armed and dangerous."

People with information are encouraged to contact the FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force at (215) 418-4000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.