Doorbell camera captures gunmen opening fire on Florida home in broad daylight shooting

A Florida home’s doorbell camera caught a brazen daytime attack this week when four suspects pulled up to a house in Plantation near Fort Lauderdale and opened fire.

The surveillance video also caught the suspects speeding away after the barrage.

The shooting happened at noon Wednesday at a rental home when a blue/gray Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe pulled up to the curb.

Four suspects got out of the car, which had the Florida license plate of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Miami Gardens, and began shooting.

Police are searching for the suspects and said the victims who live inside the home (and are also from Miami Gardens) haven’t cooperated with police, "and therefore, the motive for this shooting is unclear at this time," the Plantation Police Department said in a post on social media.

Police also believe the incident is related to a separate shooting that happened 45 minutes later in Miami-Dade near Interstate 95.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities said anyone with information should call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 866-493-8477 or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.