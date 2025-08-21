Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Villanova University issues active shooter alert amid orientation events

University security investigating active shooter alert as videos show people scattered at outdoor event

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Villanova University issues active shooter alert as first-year students arrive on campus

Villanova University in Pennsylvania told students to move to a secure location and barricade doors amid reports of an active shooter on campus on Thursday, August 21, 2025. (Credit: WTXF)

Villanova University reported an active shooter alert through its Nova Alert system on Thursday, urging students and staff to lock and barricade doors.

The university said to move to a secure location and stay clear of Law School Scarpa Hall.

The Radnor Township Police Department said it is continuing to clear buildings and asked all nearby residents and students to continue sheltering in place.

As of 5:48 p.m., there are no reported victims, according to police. The incident remains active.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed Pennsylvania State Police, local and federal law enforcement are on site. ATF's Philadelphia Field Division said it is providing assistance.

A large police response was seen at Villanova University following reports of an active shooter.

A large police response was seen at Villanova University following reports of an active shooter. (WTXF)

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED ON CAMPUS OF EMORY UNIVERSITY IN ATLANTA

No additional details about the threat have been released.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show people scattered at an outdoor event.

University records show a Class of 2029 student orientation was planned Thursday, including a family resource fair, opening mass and family picnic.

EMPLOYEES ACROSS AMERICA SHAKEN BY DEADLY OFFICE ATTACK: WHAT TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE

Villanova University is a private Catholic college located in Villanova, Pennsylvania—about 30 minutes outside Philadelphia.

Villanova University, Villanova University Police, Radnor Police Department and the Deleware County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they have no information to share about their involvement.

Photo shows Villanova University's entrance with sign in view and trees in the distance

An active shooter was reported Thursday at Villanova University. (Google Maps)

ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO CAMPUS SHOOTING AS MANHUNT CONTINUES

The incident comes weeks after an active shooter was reported Aug. 8 near Emory University's campus in Atlanta.

Gunman Patrick Joseph White, 30, took his own life after allegedly killing DeKalb County police officer David Rose, 33.

White is accused of shooting hundreds of rounds into six CDC buildings, though no employees were injured.

