LA county registrar office to increase ballot pickup after box catches fire

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office announced it will pick up mail-in ballots more frequently after a ballot box in Baldwin Park caught fire Sunday evening, prompting an arson investigation.

Just after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to the box sitting outside Baldwin Park Library on Baldwin Park Boulevard. Although crews were able to quickly contain the fire, there were a number of ballots inside at the time, FOX 11 reported.

The incident prompted the office to immediately request an investigation through local law enforcement. The office also reported the incident to the FBI and the attorney general in order to obtain all available footage and determine the cause of the fire, officials said.

Los Angeles County officials warned that tampering or attempts to tamper "with our democracy" won't be tolerated.

“The arson of an official ballot drop box by the Baldwin Park Library in the First District has all the signs of an attempt to disenfranchise voters and call into question the security of our elections,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said. "Rest assured, LA County residents’ voices will be heard when they vote, including in this election."

Solis added, "Every lawful ballot will be counted."

Voters who used the affected ballot box can call the county registrar-recorder or county clerk to verify that their ballots were received.

County staff last picked up ballots at the affected drop box location on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10:10 a.m.

Voters who submitted their ballot after that time are encouraged to contact the office for assistance.

“Tampering with vote by mail drop boxes and ballots is serious criminal offense and we will vigorously seek the prosecution of individuals who engage in such behavior," Registrar Dean Logan said in a statement.

To date, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, according to FOX 11.

