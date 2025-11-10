FBI investigates Carnival cruise ship death in maritime mystery that can be ‘very complex,’ former agent says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating the death of a passenger aboard the Carnival Horizon, in what can be a "very complex" kind of case, former FBI special agent Nicole Parker told Fox News Digital.

Parker said that the Bureau typically assumes jurisdiction when potential crimes occur aboard cruise ships in international waters.

"The FBI has jurisdiction to handle cases when a crime occurs in international waters," Parker said. "It’s very complex — it falls under what’s called special maritime jurisdiction laws that mandate this. For example, if a cruise departs from Miami, that gives FBI Miami jurisdiction if it’s returning in or out of a U.S. cruise port. And if the alleged crime occurred in international waters, then that’s the FBI’s responsibility."

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that it is cooperating with federal investigators following the passenger’s death during the ship’s most recent voyage. The ship returned to Miami as scheduled Saturday morning, Carnival said.

"The death of a guest traveling on the Carnival Horizon voyage that returned on Saturday morning, Nov. 8, is being investigated by the FBI," the company said in a statement. "Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office to provide further details. Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest."

The passenger has not been publicly identified, and authorities have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the death.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents responded when the ship docked over the weekend and that the investigation remains ongoing.

"I can confirm that the FBI has responded to the scene," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Because this is an ongoing matter, no further information is available at this time."

The FBI did not say what led to the investigation or whether foul play is suspected.

Parker, who spent years investigating maritime cases, said such probes often require complex coordination between agencies and cruise line officials.

"Basically, Obama signed this law and if there are certain crimes or allegations that occur on cruise ships, then the FBI has jurisdiction to work them," Parker added.

"I actually discuss this in my book — crimes on the high seas were part of my responsibilities at the Bureau," she said. "It was a lot of work. I was the only one doing it, but those cases covered multiple things — probably eight or nine different categories. The FBI has the first right of refusal for those incidents, so the cruise line security officers would call me at all hours of the night, and I’d have to listen and determine whether we’d take the case."

Fox News Digital's Alex Koch contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.