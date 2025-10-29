80-year-old Australian woman dies on island after cruise ship leaves without her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 80-year-old Australian woman's remains were found after a cruise ship allegedly left her behind on an island.

Her body was recovered on Sunday, according to ABC News Australia. The search for her was launched Saturday night after she was reported missing hours after the Coral Adventurer cruise ship visited Lizard Island, which is about 200 miles north of Cairns.

The unidentified woman had been on a group hiking tour of the island, but did not return to the ship, which departed between 6 and 7 p.m. local time.

"We heard the conversation on the radio. They were looking for someone and the last known location was halfway up the hill," South Pacific II fishing and charter boat owner Rob Siganto told the outlet.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is investigating what happened. The agency did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry.

"We knew that someone was missing and then we saw the Coral Adventurer heading back to Lizard [Island] on our AIS tracker," Traci Ayris, who is currently sailing in the area, said. She had been woken up by the sound of a helicopter during the search.

"The Coral team have been in contact with the woman's family, and we will continue to offer support to them through this difficult process," Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield reportedly said in a statement.

"While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman's family."