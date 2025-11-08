Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI investigating passenger death aboard Carnival cruise ship after return to Miami

Carnival Horizon returned to PortMiami as scheduled Saturday morning

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
The FBI is investigating after a passenger died aboard a Carnival cruise ship that recently returned to Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to Fox News Digital it is working with FBI Miami in an investigation into the death of a Carnival Horizon guest.

"I can confirm that the FBI has responded to the scene," an FBI Miami spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Because this is an ongoing matter, no further information is available at this time."

Officials did not confirm the nature of the investigation, or the cause and date of death.

The FBI is investigating after a cruise ship returned with a dead passenger.

The FBI is investigating after a cruise ship returned with a dead passenger. (iStock)

CRUISE SHIP CREW MEMBER GOES OVERBOARD IN MEDITERRANEAN, URGENT SEARCH UNDERWAY

The deceased traveler has not yet been identified.

The ship returned to PortMiami as scheduled Saturday morning, according to Carnival chief communications officer Chris Chiames.

FBI seal

The cruise line is cooperating with the FBI. (Getty Images)

LUXURY CRUISE SHIP CAUGHT IN 40-FOOT WAVES WHILE TRAVELING THROUGH DRAKE PASSAGE

"Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI," Chiames wrote in a statement.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office declined Fox News Digital's request for comment, referring inquiries to the FBI.

Carnival Legend

It is unclear what led to the passenger's death. (Carnival Cruise Lines)

FBI Miami did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

