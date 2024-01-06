Expand / Collapse search
FBI continues to search for Jan 6 pipe bomb suspect 3 years after US Capitol riot, offers $500K reward

The pipe bombs were viable, but didn’t detonate

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
House Judiciary Committee demands more info from FBI on January 6 pipe bomb investigation Video

House Judiciary Committee demands more info from FBI on January 6 pipe bomb investigation

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine says House Republicans are owed a 'background briefing' after two years of the pipe bomb investigation on 'Fox News Tonight.'

Three years after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the FBI is still seeking the suspect who planted a pipe bomb near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on the eve of the attack. 

The pipe bombs, which had an hour-long kitchen timer as a detonator, were viable, but didn’t detonate and no one was hurt, the FBI said. 

"Over the past three years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, data scientists, and law enforcement partners has worked thousands of hours conducting interviews, reviewing physical and digital evidence, and assessing tips from the public about who may have placed pipe bombs on Capitol Hill," David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said Thursday. 

Surveillance photos of the pipe bomb suspect

The FBI is still searching for the suspect who planted pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021.  (FBI)

He added, "The tips we have received so far from the American people have helped us advance the investigation, and we ask the public to continue to assist us by taking a fresh look at our ‘Seeking Information’ webpage﻿, which includes images and video of the suspect, the suspect’s backpack, the suspect’s shoes, the explosive devices, and a map of the route the suspect walked the night the pipe bombs were placed.

He said the agency’s $500,000 reward for information leading to an arrest remains in effect and, "We urge anyone who may have previously hesitated to come forward or who may not have realized they had important information."

Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

People hold flags during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana/File)

Last year, Steven D’Antuono, former assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, told the House Judiciary Committee that a search of cellphone-pinging data in the area was incomplete because some of it was "corrupted by one of the providers," the Washington Examiner reported. 

He added, "To my knowledge, it wasn’t corrupted [intentionally], you know, but that could have been good information that we don’t have, right. So that is painful for us not to have that. So we looked at everything."

More than 1,200 people have been arrested and charged with crimes from misdemeanor trespassing to felony assault on a police officer and seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. 