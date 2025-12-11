Alleged gang hit man captured after yearslong manhunt for 3 separate murders in Philadelphia: 'The very worst'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 25-year-old alleged hit man for a Philadelphia gang has been arrested after authorities say he was wanted for three separate murders, including the killing of a 16-year-old.

Tyvine Jones was captured Wednesday at an apartment complex in Delaware County, the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia said.

"Tyvine Jones was one of Philadelphia’s ‘Most Wanted’ for his role in the murder of three individuals between 2020 and 2022," Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement following the arrest.

Jones, allegedly a member and hit man of the "Blumberg" gang, is linked to three separate murders that happened across Philadelphia in August 2020, May 2022 and September 2022. The three victims, aged 16, 20 and 23, all died from gunshot wounds, authorities said, without elaborating.

5 MS-13 GANG MEMBERS FOUND GUILTY IN STRING OF GRUESOME CALIFORNIA KILLINGS, BODIES DUMPED OFF CLIFFS

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark previously called Jones "the very worst society has to offer."

"His disregard for human life poses a continued threat to the public and he should be considered armed and highly dangerous," Clark said.

The task force acted on an anonymous tip that led them to the Stratford Court Apartments, where Jones was believed to be hiding, the Marshals Service said.

MS-13 GANG LEADER ACCUSED IN MURDER OF EX-HONDURAN PRESIDENT'S SON ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA

Marshals, along with Pennsylvania Attorney General agents and Philadelphia homicide detectives, surrounded the complex and found Jones at the location.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Philadelphia Homicide Detective Division for processing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together with our Philadelphia PD and other partners, our commitment to the citizens of Philadelphia remains steadfast: the relentless pursuit of violent fugitives such as Tyvine Jones, whose unrestrained existence serves only to diminish our great city," Gartner said.