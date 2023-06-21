Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Fatal plane crash claims lives of pilot and passenger in Duluth

MN plane recently had undergone annual inspection, was on return to service flight at time of crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The pilot and a passenger in a small plane died when it crashed shortly after taking off from the Duluth International Airport early Wednesday, investigators said.

The crash occurred in a wooded area near an unincorporated township north of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies found the plane after a spotter plane observed the possible wreckage on the ground. The two people on board were dead, the sheriff's office said.

MINNEAPOLIS GAY BAR DUMPS ANHEUSER-BUSCH, BLASTING THE COMPANY OVER INTEGRITY AMID DYLAN MULVANEY DEBACLE

Minnesota Fox News graphic

A pilot and passenger were killed in a crash of a small plane near Duluth on Wednesday morning.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane was a 1946 Aeronca Champ, which can seat two occupants. Investigators believe the aircraft recently completed an annual inspection and was on a return to service flight, the sheriff's office said.

The names of two people who died have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.